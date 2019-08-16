The Park Theatre’s trustees recently launched a mail campaign to several thousand of its fans offering seat sponsorships in the new performing arts center that opens in the spring of 2020, just two years ahead of the Theatre’s centennial.
For 54 years, The Park Theatre was the center of community life in Jaffrey and the region — presenting vaudeville, music performers and first-run movies. Today, the spirit of the original Park Theatre building has been preserved, and its rich history lives on as audiences from near and far will enjoy world-class live music including classical, jazz, blues, rock, and country as well as recent and classic movies, live comedy plus family and children’s programming.
The Seat Campaign is a community-wide invitation to supporters and friends of The Park Theatre to be a permanent part of the new theater by naming a seat. Each seat’s inscription can be the name of the donor or the name of a loved one or business on one or more seats. The names or messages will be engraved on plaques on each seat.
A tax-deductible donation of $1,000 for each named seat, being offered in a single payment or two-payment options, helps to ensure that the theater remains a central part of the Jaffrey community and the region. “Named Seat,” contributors also benefit from advance ticket sales, an exclusive annual Seat Party, and attendance to a special pre-opening reception and tour of the newly-completed Park Theatre.
To secure a seat, stop by the Theatre’s administration offices at 6 River St. in Jaffrey or to receive a brochure about this offer or for more information, contact Christine Witham at cwitham1@hotmail.com or 562-6572 or visit theparktheatre.org.