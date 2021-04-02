The Park Theatre in Jaffrey will present the Oscar short film nominees starting Friday. Due to COVID-19, the films will be shown via streamed on-demand rentals.
Short films are available in three separate category programs: live action, documentary and animation. Each category presentation costs $12 for a three-day rental. A bundle of all three presentations costs $30.
The 93rd Academy Awards Oscar telecast is set for Sunday, April 25, on ABC.
On Friday, the theater also begins presenting the film “This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection,” by Berlin-based Mosotho filmmaker Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese. The esteemed African film earned the Special Jury Prize for Visionary Filmmaking at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival before taking home Best Actress, Best Director and Best Cinematography at Africa’s Academy Awards. The film follows an 80-year-old widow who finds a new will to live when her village is threatened with forced resettlement due to reservoir construction. On-demand tickets for the film are $10, and the rental lasts 72 hours.
Tickets for all programs can be purchased by going to theparktheatre.org, The Park Theatre Facebook page or by calling the box office: 532-8888.