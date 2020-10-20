The Park Theatre in Jaffrey along with ParkTV and Monadnock Tonight are offering a virtual Halloween costume contest.
Prizes will be awarded for most creative costume in three categories: adult, child and pet.
Entry forms are available now at https://theparktheatre.org. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 27 at 5 p.m.
Adults who would like to enter must fill out contact information and upload a high-resolution photo at the website.
For children under 18, a parent or guardian must authorize the entry submission. The parent fills out child’s name, parent contact and permission along with a high-resolution photo.
Winners will be announced Oct. 29 at 5 p.m.