The parenting program at Turning Point Recovery Center in Brattleboro has created a book club to help parents in recovery and their children make connections.
“The Flight of the Puffin,” by local author Ann Braden, tells how one small act of kindness ripples out to connect four kids. The children receive encouraging messages along the way and summon up what they need — bravery, empathy or understanding. Children are welcome to attend and snacks will be provided.
To accompany the book club, parents and children may participate in a craft and other projects to help learn and share the message of the story.
The Book Club will take place Thursdays from 7 to 8 p.m. at Turning Point Recovery Center, 39 Elm St., Brattleboro. To register, call 802-618-0006 and ask for Olivia. A Zoom link will be provided to those who wish to participate from home.