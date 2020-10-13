The Toadstool Bookshop in Peterborough, in coordination with Peterborough Poetry Project, will hold an outdoor poetry reading Saturday at 11 a.m. at the rear of the building opposite Twelve Pine.
Rachel Sturges, former N.H. Youth Poet Laureate, and Bill Chatfield, founder of Peterborough Poetry Project, will each read works from their first books of poems.
Sturges’ first book of poetry, “you, genesis,” was published on Oct. 1. Sturges, a graduate of ConVal Regional High School, has performed dozens of readings of her own poetry and assisted young poets in a poetry-writing workshop in celebration of Martin Luther King Day.
Chatfield will read from his new book, “Out of Darkness,” published in July.
Both books are available now and at the reading at Toadstool Bookshop in Peterborough. Both will be available at the Keene store by next week. More information about the books, along with selected poems, is available at peterboroughpoetryproject.org.
The authors will stay after the readings for discussion and a question-and-answer session.