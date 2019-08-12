Solarize Monadnock, a volunteer-led town-by-town campaign to encourage residential and small business solar installations, is offering orientation and training on Aug. 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Keene State College’s Putnam Science Center.
This training uses a Solarize Toolkit created by Vital Communities in the Upper Valley, and will prepare volunteers from each participating community to plan and prepare in the fall, launch a campaign in the winter of 2020, have solar site-evaluation visits during the spring and see solar installations scheduled and completed before year-end 2020.
To sign up to attend the training or for more information about the campaigns, contact Monadnock Energy Hub at MEHinNH@gmail.com.