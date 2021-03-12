The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests recently welcomed Tom Thomson of Orford to its Forestry Committee.
The committee is responsible for advising the Board of Trustees on the art and science of managing the natural resources of the forests on the Forest Society’s fee-owned reservations. The Forestry Committee also advises the Forest Society on issues related to advancing sustainable forestry as a conservation tool, recommends policies regarding forest management, and advises staff on matters of long-term planning, annual forest management work, and budgeting.
“We are fortunate to have Tom as a member of our Forestry Committee, as we seek to set a standard for forest stewardship and advocacy throughout New Hampshire,” said Jack Savage, president of The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests. “Tom’s experience as a Tree Farmer and lifetime of advocacy on behalf of forests and forest landowners will be invaluable.”
Thomson, along with his wife, Sheila, runs and operates Thomson Family Tree Farm in Orford. The Thomsons have been managing their 2,800-acre forest land with an emphasis on demonstrating to others the true meaning of a “working sustainable forest,” working the land together, learning a good work ethic, and passing on good land stewardship practices.
Thomson acquired his first woodlot of 125 acres with his two older brothers in 1956. Following service in the National Guard and years in the publishing industry, including becoming president of the family’s Law Book Publishing Company, Thomson turned his focused to promoting good forest stewardship. He has advocated for sustainable forestry on the local, state, national, and international levels through tours of his Tree Farm to school kids, elected officials, forestry students, and other organizations. He has written articles and has testified before the New Hampshire State legislature and U.S. Senate sharing stories of good land stewardship and advocating for sound forest management policies.
Thomson has served the forest community as past vice-chair of the Tree Farm National Operating Committee and Chair of the Tree Farm National Policy Committee, and has served six years on the National Sustainable Forestry Initiative Resource Committee representing Family Forest Landowners throughout the United States. He also served as regional Vice President for National Woodland Owners Association. Thomson has received numerous state and national forestry awards, including most recently the New Hampshire Timberland Owners Association 2020 President’s Award, the 2006 National Arbor Day Foundation Good Steward Award, and the Forest Landowner Association 2005 Forest Landowner of the Year Award.