The Holidays are fast approaching and the Rindge Woman’s Club, with the help of the students at Franklin Pierce University, are again sponsoring Operation Santa.
This program helps ensure that all children in town receive a holiday gift. Clothing, toys and books are donated by residents for local families needing some assistance.
In late November, giving trees will be placed at several locations throughout Rindge including the Ingalls Memorial Library, TD Bank, Verizon, Walmart and Franklin Pierce University.
Each tag lists a child’s age, gender and desired gift. Return the wrapped gift, with the tag attached, to the appropriate tree and Santa’s helpers in the Rindge Woman’s Club and at Franklin Pierce will collect, organize and distribute the gifts.
If you or someone you know needs help, call Marilyn at 899-3083; all inquiries are confidential.