Green Energy Options of Keene invites business owners and Monadnock Region community leaders to an open house and solar presentation on Thursday, July 18, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Learn how an investment in solar can improve a bottom line, leverage taxes into assets, and help build a better world, all at the same time.
Members of Green Energy Option’s solar development team — Rex James, Don McCormick and Pablo Fleischmann — will discuss the incentive programs that enable business owners to redirect money paid in taxes and electric bills to fully fund a solar installation. The presentation will walk through the steps Green Energy Options takes to develop a turn-key solar project for businesses.
The city of Keene has resolved to shift to 100 percent renewable power as a way to stop paying costly energy bills for decades to come.
The event includes refreshments and an open question-and-answer opportunity.