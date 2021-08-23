Local historian Alan Rumrill will present an online talk called “In the Far Pasture: 300 Years of Agriculture in the Monadnock Region” on Sept. 9 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Rumrill will discuss how agriculture in southwest New Hampshire has changed from the time of Native American habitation to the present day. He’ll outline the transition from 18th-century subsistence farms to organic farming and specialization in the 21st century, a story of hard work, geography, technology and economics.
To register, go to https://hsccnh.org
For information, contact the Chesterfield Historical Society at 363-8319 or chesterfieldhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.