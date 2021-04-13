“Mental Health During the Pandemic” will be the topic of the Complex Conversations Zoom session sponsored by the Dublin Community Center (the DubHub) on Thursday. The discussion will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The event will feature a panel of local experts discussing what they have learned over the past year, what may lie ahead, and how the community can help each other.
The featured panelists are Dennis Calcutt, director of Connected Families NH; Louise Howlett, a therapist at Maps Counseling Services; Ed Walker, chief of Peterborough Fire & Rescue, organizer of Youth Mental Health First Aid program; and Phil Wyzik, CEO of Monadnock Family Services.
For more information, email info@dublincommunitycenter.org. The event is free. To register to receive a Zoom link to the event, go to www.eventbrite.com and search for “complex conversation series.”