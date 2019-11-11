The Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission handed out plaques for seven properties in Bellows Falls during a reception Oct. 24 to honor the winners of the 2019 Old House Awards. These awards are presented annually to recognize individual home and business owners who take pride in preserving and maintaining their historic properties. The winners received bronze plaques suitable for mounting on their homes or businesses in recognition of their efforts.
The 2019 winners are:
53 Green St., Bellows Falls, owned by Rich and Debbie Demuzio. Built circa 1910, this vernacular Queen Anne was constructed between 1906 and 1912, shortly after the 1905 subdivision of Russell Park.
24 Old Terrace, Bellows Falls, owned by Stephen L. Moore. Built circa 1870, the barn on top of Old Terrace is a commercial storage building with three residential units overlooking the Basin Farm. It still has its original slate roof and features two original sliding barn door entryways.
5 Hadley St., Bellows Falls, the Walter and Elvira Taylor House, owned by Jonathan Wright. Built circa 1850, this Greek Revival was moved to its present location around 1902. It originally stood one lot away facing north at the corner of Hadley and School streets.
3 Green St., Bellows Falls, the former J.T. Rudden House, owned by Anita and Tom Weiss. Built in 1901, this is a rare example of the Dutch Colonial Revival style in town.
6 Hapgood St., Bellows Falls, the former Holland M. Church House, owned by Nancy Barbee. This 2½-story house is of “stick style” architecture, an unusual style within the village.
4 Pleasant St., Saxtons River, owned by Meg Lucas and Barbi Schreiber. This simple Greek Revival built in 1844 was constructed to serve as Baptist parsonage and was used until the 1930s when Baptist and Congregational parishes were federated.
104 Atkinson St., Bellows Falls, owned by the Gary and Mike Lisai Co. This building has been used for many purposes over the years, including a hack and livery stable in the 1870s, then as an ice storage facility in the 1920s and a casket company in the 1960s. In the 1980s, the building and attached barn became the headquarters for LeFevre Ambulance Co.
Nominations for the 2020 Old House Awards will open in late spring. Nominations may be submitted by property owners themselves and by residents who appreciate the efforts made by their neighbors.