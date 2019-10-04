The Old Homestead Garden Club is set to meet Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the First Congregational Church, 679 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey. The business meeting will be held at 11 a.m., followed by refreshments at noon and a program at 1 p.m.
The program will be, “The Growth of Trees: A Journey Through Time,” with naturalist, writer, photographer and educator Michael Wojtech.
Wojtech will discuss the distinctive characteristics of different trees as they grow, reproduce and interact with their environment.
The public is welcome and the event is free. For more information, call Judy Avery at 352-4980.