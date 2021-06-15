The Old Farmer’s Almanac, based in Dublin, has partnered with the Cornucopia Project to expand garden and culinary opportunities to students in New Hampshire. The Cornucopia Project is a Peterborough-based non-profit organization that is focused on educating youth on sustainable gardening and healthy eating.
As part of the partnership, the Old Farmer’s Almanac will contribute financially to Cornucopia Project and give several publication, including the “Field to Fork Cookbook,” “2021 Garden Guide,” “The Old Farmer’s Almanac for Kids Vol. 8,” and “Vegetable Gardener’s Handbook,” to the organization’s students in farming and culinary programs.
Other donated products will be auctioned off during Cornucopia’s fall fundraising event, Harvest Hoedown, an online fundraiser featuring local food producers and businesses.
The Almanac’s financial support will help the organization’s student programs, which are held at school gardens, mostly throughout the ConVal school district, or at Cornucopia’s two-acre educational farm in Peterborough.
“We’re always looking for ways to deepen our connection to the community and even though the Almanac is a national brand, we think of it as local,” said Lauren Judd, executive director of the Cornucopia Project. “It is important to us that our partners share our values so this is why our connection with the Almanac is perfect. This partnership represents new opportunities for us.”
For more information, visit cornucopiaproject.org.