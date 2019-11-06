Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services is featuring Deborah Grassman, founder of Opus Peace, at two events celebrating Home Health and Hospice Month.
Grassman, a nurse practitioner and one of the nation’s leading experts in caring for veterans nearing the end of life, will speak on “Aging and Chronic Illness: Redeeming the Destiny We Were Born to Fulfill.” Her presentation will focus on how American culture overvalues youthfulness and undervalues, or completely dismisses, aging.
Grassman will speak Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m. at the Hillside Village Community Center, in the Kimball Temple Auditorium, 95 Wyman Road in Keene. At 5 p.m., Grassman will present at the annual meeting of Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene. Both are free of charge, but reservations are appreciated. Call Marianne at 352-2253 to reserve a seat.