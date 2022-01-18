NORTH SWANZEY — Northlands (formerly Drive-In Live) has announced plans for a Music & Arts Festival June 24 and 25 at the Cheshire Fairgrounds.
“Drive-In Live’s 2020 season and Northlands’ 2021 season were both born out of a necessity to bring music back safely during the pandemic,” Seth McNally, executive director of Northlands, said in a recent news release. “Moving forward in 2022 we are thrilled to evolve into a totally immersive festival experience for the Northlands community.”
“Our focal point has always been presenting the highest quality live music,” added Mike Chadinha, Northlands’ director of operations. “This year will be no different, just all in one jam-packed weekend. Two days and two stages will host 12 world class bands ranging from national touring acts to local and regional rising stars. Everything from rock and jam and funk, to bluegrass and reggae and hip hop, there will be something for everyone.”
The festival will also include camping, installation art, performance art, eclectic local food trucks, a diverse beer garden, local artisans, inspiring lighting and more, according to organizers.
Performers announced so far:
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Twiddle, Lettuce, Yonder Mountain String Band, Dopapod, Dogs In A Pile and Joe Samba. More will be announced on Northlands’ website.