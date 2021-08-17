After a busy summer, Northlands will be wrapping up its second season of live music with country singer Lee Brice, joined by his brother Lewis Brice, on Sunday, Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m.
The Disco Biscuits will be performing for back-to-back nights on Friday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. each night.
Single ticket general admission is available for all shows. Five-person pods are available for Lee Brice; three-person and five-person socially-distanced pods are available for The Disco Biscuits.
Northlands is hoping to bring more live music for another season in 2022, according to a news release. “We’re definitely wanting to come back next summer in some form, but what that looks like is wholly contingent upon where the entertainment industry, and local government, is as far as safety protocols, guidelines and mandates,” said Seth McNally, Executive Director of Northlands.
For more information, tickets and guidelines, go to www.northlandslive.com.