Nominations for the 2021 Spirit of NH Awards for volunteerism are due Sept. 3.
Volunteer NH has been hosting the Spirit of NH Awards as an annual celebration of volunteerism since 2003. This event recognizes those who go above and beyond the call to serve throughout the Granite State.
Nomination categories include youth and young adult (age 22 and younger), adult (ages 23-64), senior (age 65 and older), national service members (such as AmeriCorps), volunteer group of two or more people, and a business or organization volunteer champion.
For more information, contact aislinn@volunteernh.org.