N.H. Public Radio’s Thanksgiving special programming, “Your Soundtrack For A Day Of Gratitude,” will feature Monadnock Region farmers and a chef.
The programming, on Nov. 24 through 25, will include a one-hour recording of the online virtual event “Stories From the Field: Celebrating Our Local Food System in Words,” which was staged by the Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition in December 2020. In a similar style to The Moth storytelling hour, the program highlights local people in the Monadnock Region who grow, educate about, prepare, advocate for, or eat locally grown food. The program features speakers Martin Castriotta of Village Roots Permaculture in East Alstead, Holly Gowdy of Brookfield Organic Farm in Walpole, Chef Jordan Scott of Machina Kitchen & ArtBar in Keene and Beth Hodge of Echo Farm Puddings in Hinsdale.
“Stories From the Field: Celebrating Our Local Food System in Words” is set to be broadcast Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m.
“We are thrilled to join NHPR for an encore presentation of our Stories from the Field... event,” Roe-Ann Tasoulas, MFCC director, said in a news release. “Marty Castriotta is a farmer, an educator, and master storyteller. Jordan Scott’s story about how Keene High School’s culinary arts class saved his life, Beth Hodge’s palpable love for her cows, and Holly Gowdy’s ascension into farming takes listeners on journeys they won’t soon forget.”