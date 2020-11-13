The N.H. State Police is again supporting the U.S. Marine Corps with its annual Toys for Tots campaign.
The State Police will host several events and collections sites around the state to collect as many new, unwrapped toys to distribute to less fortunate children this holiday season. The collection drive begins statewide on Saturday and run through Sunday, Dec. 8.
Locally, Troop C Barracks at 15 Ash Brook Court, Keene, will be open for collection of toys Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A toy collection event will also be held at Target in Keene on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For additional information, contact Trooper Jordan Kopko at 223-8564 or follow N.H. State Police on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.