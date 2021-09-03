The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) will host a free virtual Alzheimer’s educational conference for New Hampshire residents on Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. as part of its 2021 national Educating America Tour.
The conference, which is free and open to everyone, will allow participants to learn from, and ask questions of, health, caregiving and legal experts.
“Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate, especially something as challenging as caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s president and CEO. “Connecting families with useful, practical information and support that can help them now and be better prepared for the future is what this conference is all about. Whether Alzheimer’s is affecting your family, you are a caregiver or just want to learn more, you can participate in this free virtual conference from the comfort of your home or office.”
Dr. Mehmet Oz, host of The Dr. Oz Show, will be a guest speaker and share his family’s personal Alzheimer’s story regarding the diagnosis of his mother, Suna Oz. Dr. Oz will describe how the diagnosis impacted his family, as well as share tips to promote good brain health and healthy aging.
For more information or to register, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour. Those who cannot participate in the virtual conference or have immediate questions about Alzheimer’s disease can connect with licensed social workers seven days a week through AFA’s National Toll-Free Helpline by calling 866-232-8484 or web chatting at www.alzfdn.org.