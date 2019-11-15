The N.H. Association of Conservation Districts requests proposals from land trusts who seek funding to work with NH farms to conserve their land and improve the viability of their farm business.
The mission of the N.H. Farm Future Fund is to provide funding for farm viability planning in concert with the conservation of important agricultural soils. This program will leverage the singular opportunity of putting a conservation easement on farmland to also invest in the future viability of the farm business. The goal of this fund is to ensure that farmland is conserved, productive, and available for future generations.
There is $90,000 available in the 2020 funding cycle. Awards no greater than $20,000 will be considered. The N.H. Farm Future Fund is an integrated approach to funding farm viability, farmland conservation, and farmland access. Funding is available to support activities in two broad categories: financial assistance to offset costs associated with farmland conservation projects, and technical assistance to support farm business viability and succession planning.
Land trust applicants should be committed to bringing together experts in land conservation, succession planning, and farm viability to advance the farm's business goals. Eligible Applicants must be nonprofit tax exempt 501(c)(3) organizations that have land conservation as their primary function and are actively working to conserve farmland in the state of New Hampshire. Before applying for a NH Farm Future grant, applicants should carefully review the request for proposals and application materials. These are available at www.cheshireconservation.org/nhfarmfuturefund
Completed applications are due on Feb. 15, 2020, and can be submitted digitally or by hard copy in the mail. Applications must be postmarked or received by email by the due date. Proposals can be mailed to N.H. Farm Future Fund, Cheshire County Conservation District, 11 Industrial Park Drive, Walpole, NH 03608 or emailed to amanda@cheshireconservation.org Successful grant applicants will be notified of award by late March 2020.
The Farm Future Fund is a grant program that is privately funded and administered by the Cheshire County Conservation District on behalf of the New Hampshire Association of Conservation Districts.
For further information, and to discuss project proposals contact Amanda Littleton at 756-2988, extension 4 or amanda@cheshireconservation.org