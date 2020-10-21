Expectant moms and parents with young children are welcome to a new Mothers in Recovery group that will start in November at Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene
Parents of all ages in all stages of recovery are welcome to join the group, which will focus on building a network of healthy relationships, treatment, learning about their child’s growth and development and sharing the struggles of parenting while in recovery.
On-site childcare will be offered during the sessions. The Healthy Starts Family Resource Center specialist will assist with connecting parents with resources both at the meetings and between the sessions to support their recovery.
There is no charge to attend the group which will be meet weekly. CDC guidelines will be followed for social distancing during the meetings and masks will be required.
Registration is required to join. For information or to register, call Amy, Family Resource Specialist at HCS, at 352-2253 or adelisle@hcsservices.org.