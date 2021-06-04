Antioch University, Franklin Pierce University, Keene State College, Nova Arts and Yahso Jamaican Grille are offering one month of membership free to new members at the Keene Family YMCA in celebration of Juneteenth.
Juneteenth, a combination of June and 19th, is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States.
Anyone who becomes a YMCA member and makes a first monthly payment between June 6 and 19 will receive a second month free. Current members who visit the Y on June 19 will receive a free guest pass to be used within 30 days.
Visitors to the YMCA on Saturday, June 19, will also be offered a chance to walk the Freedom Journey Trail — an interactive trail on the Y grounds. The trail features a series of learning opportunities, highlighting some of the important historical events that have shaped the ongoing freedom struggle of Black Americans.
Juneteenth T-shirts will also be available for $20 each, and Juneteenth yard signs are offered for $15 each. Both will be available for purchase and pick-up at the Y on Friday, June 11.
To learn more about the Juneteenth celebration, visit keeneymca.org or call 352-6002.