The following individuals achieved Roads Scholar recognition by completing training at University of New Hampshire Technology Transfer Center. Roads Scholar candidates contribute their knowledge, expertise, and awareness of new technologies and techniques in road management to road agencies across New Hampshire, both through their practical application of their learning, as well as through mentorship and collaboration with public works colleagues.
Cameron LaPointe with the city of Keene achieved Senior Roads Scholar recognition by completing 75 hours of training.
Will Dourdounas with the city of Keene achieved Master Roads Scholar recognition by completing 100 hours of training:
William Byrne with the city of Keene and Todd Mason with the town of Greenfield achieved Master Roads Scholar II recognition by completing 150 hours of training:
Information: https://t2.unh.edu/ or Marilee LaFond at marilee.lafond@unh.edu.