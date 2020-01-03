The New England Center for Circus Arts in Brattleboro will hold a free open house Saturday for interested students to try activities before committing to a session of classes.
From noon to 2 p.m., youth and adults can play on aerial silks, learn to juggle, balance on a wire, hang on a low trapeze and explore New England’s only custom-built circus facility.
Staff will be on hand to lead activity stations and answer any questions.
This is also a chance to put your daring to the test on the flying trapeze (with safety lines, of course). One turn on the trapeze is $10, or three turns for $20.
The winter session of classes at NECCA begins Jan. 6 with more than two dozen classes.
Information: www.necenterforcircusarts.org or 802-254-9780. NECCA is 1 mile north of downtown Brattleboro at 10 Town Crier Drive.