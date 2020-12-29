Sofia Thornblad was recently appointed executive director of the Horatio Colony House Museum and Nature Preserve in Keene.
Thornblad, a native of the Keene area who graduated from Keene State College, received a master’s degree in museum studies from the University of New Hampshire.
While studying for her degree, she interned at the Horatio Colony Museum, where then-director Anita Carroll-Weldon taught her the history of the Colony family and its legacy.
Thornblad plans to keep much of the current museum public programming in place, while expanding the museum’s online presence significantly. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused museums around the world to rethink their online presence, and Thornblad hopes to provide increased digital public programming in the new year.
The Horatio Colony House Museum is at 199 Main St. in Keene. The Horatio Colony Nature Preserve is on Daniels Hill Road in Keene. For more information, visit www.horatiocolonymuseum.org; email horatio.colony@gmail.com or call 352-0460.