The Jaffrey Public Library is awaiting the arrival of its new book bike to transport books for all ages.
The library was recently awarded a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) and the N.H. State Library for $3,273, as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds made available to public libraries.
The library wanted to use the funding to purchase a book bike, but the funds to be awarded were $886 short of the project cost.
Upon hearing about the project, the Community Center of Jaffrey, a local organization, offered to co-sponsor the project and provide the needed funds.
The book bike is a large tricycle with a storage box to transport books as well as STEAM kits (the library’s self-directing kits that support science, technology, engineering and math education). The book bike is even capable of providing Wi-Fi Internet to outreach locations.
“The Book Bike will allow us to bring so many great partnerships together — the grant from IMLS and the NH State Library, our collaboration with the Community Center, our STEAM education funding by Millipore Sigma, and even our Wi-Fi hotspots, funded by the Friends of the Library,” Jaffrey Public Library Director Julie Perrin said in a news release. “It’s a way for us to share all this support in a way that reaches out even further into the community. We can’t wait to start pedaling!”
The book bike has been shipped and is expected to arrive in Jaffrey in early July. The librarians are planning routes and will announce more details after the bike arrives.
For more information about Jaffrey Library programs, 532-7301.