The village of Nelson will celebrate Old Home Day on Saturday, Aug. 17. All events are open to the public and are free, except for a chicken barbecue at noon.
Morning events include a road race at 9 a.m., kids’ games on the Nelson Common, book sale in the library basement (9 a.m.-noon), and exhibits in the town hall.
At noon, Nelson Town Band will perform a concert on the Nelson Congregational Church lawn and a chicken barbecue with sweet corn and other sides will be held at for $12.
Afternoon events include game awards and waterball at 1 p.m. and a reading of “Nelson Tales” by Kip Mackenzie at the old library at 1:30 p.m.