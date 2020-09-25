Ellen S. Breiling of Nelson, who also writes under the name Anne Thrope, was among the world’s most respected poets to receive an award directly from the Government of Gujarat and the Gujarat Sahitya Akademi in celebration of India’s 74th Independence Day this August. Breiling was one of 350 recipients from 80 countries.
Breiling is a multiple award-winning, published poet appearing in various poetry anthology books and magazines, with a forthcoming book, “Full Circle: 360° Poetry” due for release this month. She is the chief administrator of the US/Canada region for Motivational Strips, the world’s largest writers’ forum, the founder of Full Circle Poetry, and she manages 360° Poetry, a personal poetry blog, all of which can be found on Facebook.
She is also a co-author of the poetry book, “Chasing Zephyrs,” and an approving editor for the Bharath Vision website, affiliated with Motivational Strips.