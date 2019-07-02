The Olivia Rodham Memorial Library in Nelson will host a series of four speakers on consecutive Thursday evenings beginning July 11. Each talk will be held in the town hall at 7 p.m., with live music beginning at 6:45 p.m. Post-talk discussion and a reception will be held in the library to end the evening. The summer forums are free and open to the public.
July 11: “Nelson Rocks!” — Marshall Davenson, science teacher at Keene High School, offers an overview of Nelson’s geologic history and its connection to current environmental issues.
July 18: “Tick Talk” — Steve Roberge, UNH-Extension forester, explains how to identify, manage, and protect yourself and your pets from the several species of ticks that lurk outside.
July 25: “Mapping Lost Nelson with LIDAR” — Nelson historian Rick Church and Antioch’s Steven Lamonde use 21st-century technology to reveal 18th-century history.
Aug. 1: “Who Needs Hospice?” — Dr. Steve Hathcock, a palliative medicine specialist and educator, describes the comfort and compassion of timely hospice care.
Information: Olivia Rodham Memorial Library, 847-3214 or townofnelson.com.