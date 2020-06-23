The Nelson Congregational Church is set to give grants to individuals or nonprofit organizations in the Monadnock Region who demonstrate a passion for social and environmental justice, a plan to advance that cause, and a need for funding.
The church created the Garrett-Larsen Social Justice Fund in August 2019 in honor of the 19-year ministry of Rev. Dawn Garrett-Larsen in the wider Nelson community. The fund will be given away in its entirety over the next five years.
Any individual or nonprofit group with a strong tie to the Monadnock Region is invited to apply in writing. For 2020, one or more grants totaling $1,600 will be awarded. Recipients will be notified within six weeks of the Aug. 1 deadline.
For an application form and details on process and criteria for applying, email nelson.church.clerk@gmail.com or call the church office at 847-3280.