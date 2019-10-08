The Yankee Bottle Club will hold its 52nd bottle show and sale on Sunday, Oct. 13, at Keene High School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (early admission at 8 a.m.).
More than 100 vendors from 15 states will sell their wares at this year’s show. Attendees can browse among antique medicine bottles, milk bottles, inkwells, historic flasks, ceramic jugs, decorative items, insulators and much more, with prices ranging from 50 cents to $50,000. Purchasing an item is not required; visiting the show is a good way to see interesting pieces and to learn about the history of early American glass.
Keene and Stoddard were two of five New Hampshire towns where glass was made between 1780 and 1886. Many examples of glass from those towns are available at the show each year.
Admission to the show is $4 for adults and free for children. For those wanting to beat the crowds, early admission is $20 per person.
Founded in 1968, The Yankee Bottle and Collectors Club meets at the Historical Society of Cheshire County (246 Main St., Keene) the first Wednesday evening Information: Alan Rumrill, 352-1895 or director@hsccnh.org.
For pictures of past shows and to learn more about the Yankee Bottle Club, visit www.yankeebottleclub.org.