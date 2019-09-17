The Jaffrey Civic Center is exhibiting photography by Howard Muscott through Nov. 15 in the center’s display case gallery.
Muscott has photographed nature, landscapes and wildlife for more than 40 years.
Self-taught, Muscott has had more than 25 individual and 50 group shows highlighting among other things nature, autumn colors, Southwestern peoples and light, the mountains of Alaska, Colorado and the Pacific Northwest, and wildlife. His work can be found on his website: www.chasingthegoldenlight.com.