What does a sustainable path forward for New Hampshire’s future look like? The Nature Conservancy wants to hear from you.
The question is the topic of discussion for the organization’s upcoming “Conservation Conversations,” which are taking place across the state this summer. Sessions focus on a conservation challenge facing New Hampshire and homeowners’ backyards, and they are seeking to have a conversation with residents about these challenges and also welcome thoughts about the future of nature in the Granite State.
“Keeping It Together: How do we make sure that nature continues to thrive in the face of a changing climate?” is slated for Thursday, July 25, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Branch and Blade Brewing Company in Keene.
The event is free and open to all.