Susie Spikol of the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock will present a talk titled “The Venomous Shrew and the Secrets of the Deep Dark” at the Peterborough Town Library’s September lunch and learn program, Sept. 6 at noon.
Spikol will discuss the short-tailed shrew, an animal native to our region with a very uncommon property for a mammal: it’s venomous.
Spikol is community programs director and teacher-naturalist at the Harris Center. She spent her youth exploring the wild edges of Brooklyn, N.Y., and roving the rolling green hills of southern Vermont. After one statistics class, she abandoned her childhood dream of becoming a wolf scientist and decided that teaching children in the outdoors was just as exciting as working with a pack of wild canines.
The program is free and open to the public.
Peterborough Town Library is at 2 Concord St. Information: PeterboroughTownLibrary.org or 924-8040.