With hunting seasons underway in the Granite State, including deer firearm season which began Wednesday, N.H. Fish and Game is offering tips for hikers who head out to explore woodland trails, paths, and byways. Here are the top tips for staying safe outside:
Be sure to be seen: Blaze orange is common sense for anyone recreating outside during hunting seasons.
Be aware of your surroundings: This seems like common sense, but remembering and acknowledging that it is hunting season will improve your awareness. Deer firearms season started Nov. 11 and goes through Dec. 6 in New Hampshire.
Pick the right trail: During the fall, stick to established hiking trails. Hunters generally avoid heavily used hiking paths because activity in the woods usually frightens game species.
Pick the right time: Legal hunting times in New Hampshire for most game run from a half hour before sunrise to a half hour after sunset. Wildlife, and consequently hunters, are most active at dawn and dusk, making midday hikes optimal. You are also less likely to run into a hunter during mid-week hikes because most hunting takes place on weekends.
Make some noise: Talk, sing or whistle to make your presence known in the woods. Chances are good that anyone in your vicinity has already heard you, and the singing will make you more noticeable.
For more information on dates and details of New Hampshire’s hunting seasons, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting.