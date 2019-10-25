A new Monadnock United Way Investors Group made up of 10 individuals and couples has chosen to award $5,000 to local programs that offer housing supports.
The award was divided between the Cheshire Housing Trust, Southwestern Community Services’ Weatherization and Fuel Assistance programs, and the members of the newly formed Cheshire County Emergency Housing Collaborative. This collaborative consists of Southwestern Community Services, Hundred Nights and Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention.
“The generosity of this community is incredibly inspiring,” said Katie Gardella, MUW Resource Development Director. “This group of community members was eager to learn about the strategies being employed in the Monadnock region to support the financial stability and basic needs of individuals and families in the region. They then used that knowledge to decide where their investment would be most impactful.”
The MUW Investors Group is a two-year pilot program that educates members about evidence-based strategies that local agencies are using to move the needle in our community, then allows the group to choose a strategy in which to invest their money. MUW staff present information on strategies that support our three focus areas: children, education and financial stability.
The group will meet again in December to select recipients for a second round of funding focused on children. The group is always looking for new members. For more information, contact Katie Gardella at katie@muw.org.