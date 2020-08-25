The Brattleboro Music Center and Retreat Farm are set to present two live drive-in concerts Friday and Saturday as part of its “Music Under the Stars” series.
The Friday evening concert will feature the BMC Pops Orchestra 2020 with conductor Zon Eastes, and on Saturday evening the The VJC 7, an octet made up of members of the 17-piece Vermont Jazz Center Big Band, will take the stage with jazz vocalist Wanda Houston.
The events will take place on the Concert Stage at Harris Hill on Cedar Street in Brattleboro. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and a picnic. Gates open at 5 p.m., and concerts begin at 6 p.m. The rain date for both events is Sunday at 6 p.m.
Both concerts are free, and everyone is welcome. A suggested donation of $20 per car will be accepted to help defray costs.
Reservations are required. Each vehicle will be assigned a space as well as the adjacent space for outdoor seating. No walk-ins will be allowed.
To reserve tickets, visit the BMC website at bmcvt.org and click on the Buy Tickets Now button. For more information, contact the BMC at 802-257-4523.