Antrim's James A. Tuttle Library will host a program called "The Guitar in Latin America Continuities, Changes and Bicultural Strumming" on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
José Lezcano will present a multi-media musical program that showcases the guitar in Latin America as an instrument that speaks many languages.
Lezcano is a professor of music at Keene State College. he is a twice Grammy-nominated Cuban-American guitarist, composer, folklorist, and music educator and has published articles on South American, Caribbean and Afro-Cuban music and musicians. Lezcano has captivated audiences on four continents. His programs of Latin American music, his own original compositions, and classical repertory have taken him from Carnegie Recital Hall to important festivals and venues in Cuba, Spain, Brazil, Germany, China, Peru, the Czech Republic, Ecuador and Colombia.
This is a New Hampshire Humanities Humanities to Go Program; it is free and open to the public.