Music on Norway Pond is set to host an outdoor, masked and socially distanced chorus of carolers for “Noel on Norway Pond” on Sunday at 4 p.m. on the Hancock Common. Everyone who loves to sing is invited.
The non-profit organization has put together a short program of 14 holiday favorites for all to sing. The group will be led by three professional trumpeters from the New England Conservatory of Music in the gazebo on Hancock’s Common at the west end of Main Street.
Music on Norway Pond will have booklets on hand with the lyrics to classic carols such as “Jingle Bells” and “Deck the Halls,” which carolers can also download from www.musiconnorwaypond.org.
Those who attend are asked to bring a candle, a warm coat and a mask. Candles and masks will be handed out to those who need them. Parking is limited, so carolers are encouraged to carpool.
Information: www.musiconnorwaypond.org.