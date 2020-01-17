The Colonial Theater will host a special screening of “Fantastic Fungi” this Sunday at 5 p.m.
The screening will feature an introduction and post-film talk by Dave Wichland of Wichland Woods about the health and ecological benefits of mushrooms. Wichland will also offer tastes of mushroom tea.
This event is presented in partnership with Monadnock Food Co-op and Monadnock Farm & Community Coalition.
“Fantastic Fungi,” directed by Louie Schwartzberg, explores the kingdom of fungi beneath our feet, an underground network that can heal and save our planet. Renowned scientists and mycologists reveal solutions that fungi offer in response to some of the most pressing medical, therapeutic and environmental challenges.
The film will also be shown Friday at 7 p.m.; Sunday at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Monday-Thursday at 7 p.m.
Adults: $8.50; Seniors or Students (with ID): $6.50.