The Munsonville United Methodist Church, Chapel-by-the-Lake, is seeking donations for its annual yard sale to be held at the chapel on Saturday, July 31, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Donated items, which should be in clean, usable condition, may be left inside the chapel anytime after July 18. Clothes will not be accepted.
The sale is expected to include furniture, antiques, kitchenware, glassware, linen, books, yard, old sheet music, crafts and more. Belgian waffles, water, coffee and hot dogs will be available outside under a tent.
Proceeds will help fund building maintenance and general operating expenses for the church.
The chapel is on Old Route 9 near the intersection of Murdough Hill Road and Route 9. Information: 847-9581 or 446-7857.