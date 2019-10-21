“The Manchester-Keene Railroad and its Impact on Nelson” will be the subject of a talk by Alan Rumrill, executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Chapel by the Lake in Munsonville.
Proceeds will benefit the Chapel by the Lake and the Munsonville Ladies Group, which helps fund field trips for Stoddard and Nelson school children to the Historical Society of Cheshire County, Colony House and Wyman Tavern.
Light refreshments will be served.
The chapel is at 529 Granite Lake Road (Old Route 9) near the intersection with Murdough Hill Road. Information: 446-7857.