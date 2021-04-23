The Mount Caesar Union Library in Swanzey will be open for browsing by appointment starting May 3.
The schedule allows two individuals or one household to reserve 15-minute appointments. The first hour of the day is for curbside service only. Walk-ins are welcome if a slot is available. The library has one public access computer inside available for a half hour limit. Four Chromebooks are also available for use outside the building and three mobile hotspots and Chromebooks are available for home use. The library also offers printing and WiFi.
Masks which cover the mouth and nose are required for everyone over age 3. Disposable masks are available if needed.
Current schedule: Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, 2-6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. -2 p.m. Thursday is reserved for curbside only, 10-4 p.m.
Mount Caesar Union Library is at 628 Old Homestead Highway in Swanzey. To make an appointment or request curbside service, call 357-0456 or email mculibrary@yahoo.com