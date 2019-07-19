Mount Caesar Union Library in Swanzey will host a used book sale and bake sale at the library during Swanzey’s Old Home Day Saturday. The sale hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the second floor of the library.
The Mount Caesar Union Library is a historic building dating back to 1843 in Swanzey Center. The library is in the first year of its “Next Chapter” Renovation Campaign. Among projects planned are: an elevator, additional and improved meeting space, ADA compliant bathrooms, better energy efficiency and solar panels, and creating space for the library’s collection of Swanzey antiquities. Members of the Library’s Board of Trustees, the Campaign Committee and friends of the library will march in the Old Home Day Parade. The Library will also have a booth with the details of the Campaign and projects.
Information: https://mtcaesarunionlibrary.weebly.com/.