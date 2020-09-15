The Mt. Caesar Union Library at 628 Old Homestead Highway in Swanzey is now open for browsing by appointment. No more than 10 people will be allowed in the building at one time.
The current schedule allows two individuals or one household 15-minute appointments. The first hour of the day is reserved for curbside service only. Walk-ins are welcome if a slot is available.
There is one public-access computer available inside the library, with a half-hour limit. Four Chromebooks are also available for use outside the building for an unlimited time, barring a waiting line, and three mobile hotspots and Chromebooks are available for home use. Printing is available outside or inside.
Masks are required for all over age 3. Disposable masks are available if needed. If you are unable to mask, curbside service will be provided. There are sanitizer and gloves available throughout the building. As of now, no public restrooms are available.
Current schedule: Monday and Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m., curbside pick-ups only and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., curbside and appointments; Wednesday, 2 to 3 p.m., curbside only and 3 to 6 p.m., curbside and appointments.
To make an appointment or request curbside service, call 603-357-0456 or email mculibrary@yahoo.com.