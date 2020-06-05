Mount Caesar Union Library in Swanzey is beginning touchless curbside pickup starting Monday. Patrons will be able to pick up or return books on Mondays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. The book drop will remain closed.
To reserve a book, call the library at 357-0456 during the hours listed above, or email at mculibrary@yahoo.com. The catalog is available on the Mount Caesar Union Library website, mtcaesarunionlibrary.@weebly.com. After a book is requested, it will be available on the next open day in front of the library at 628 Old Homestead Highway.