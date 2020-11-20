The Mount Caesar Union Library in Swanzey has received a $5,000 grant from the N.H. Humanities Council, funded by the CARES Act and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The grant is for general operation support during the COVID-19 pandemic. The library has used the grant for technology. With the funding, equipment has been purchased to extend and enhance Internet services.
The Wi-Fi has been extended and protected, and is available 24/7 in the building and the grounds, with no password necessary.
Seven Chromebooks were purchased, four for in-house use, with remote printing now available. Three Chromebooks, with hot spots and unlimited data plans are available to borrow. They each have protective cases, wipeable keyboard covers, and drop and spill insurance. In order to borrow, patrons must be Swanzey residents, 18 years or older.
For information about the library’s hours and services, go to mtcaesarunionlibrary.weebly.com, email mtcaesar@yahoo.com, or call 357-0456.