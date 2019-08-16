The Swanzey Mount Caesar Library’s 2019 summer reading program, "A Universe of Stories," came to a successful conclusion with a party on Aug. 7 at the Monadnock Regional High School.
Sixty-three people attended the celebration. The main attraction was a mobile planetarium from the Boston Museum of Science, followed by an ice cream social. For the past 14 years Secord’s Creamy Cone has contributed ice cream for the event. The Emblem Club (the Auxiliary of the Elks) helped out again with the closing party. The Emblem Club contributed Toadstool Bookstore gift certificates that were awarded to young readers participating during the summer. Additionally, each child who read 10 books during the summer program received forms to more ice cream at the Twinkle Town miniature golf course.
Mount Caesar Union Library is in the midst of a Next Chapter Capital Campaign to update and improve the library. On Sept. 22, a gala evening is planned at the home of Samir and Kathy Habiby called Books in Bloom, celebrating the library and the Next Chapter campaign.
For more information about the library, its programs, or the capital campaign, or Books in Bloom contact the library at 628 Old Homestead Highway in Swanzey or on the web at mtcaesarunionlibrary.weebly.com.